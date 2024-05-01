President Zardari orders crackdown on criminals in Karachi

President also briefed on Kacha operation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to launch an operation against street criminals in Karachi and dacoits in the Kacha area.

President Zardari made these remarks while chairing a meeting held at Sindh Chief Minister's House to review law and order situation in Karachi and throughout Sindh.

The president directed the police to take strict action against the drug mafia. He noted that reports indicate drugs have reached schools, which is intolerable. He stressed the need to protect children from drugs.

During the meeting, the DG Rangers and IG Sindh briefed on the operation in Kacha and the status of street crimes in Karachi.

The chief minister stated that crime rates in Karachi had decreased.

“In 2014, Karachi ranked sixth on the global crime index, but by 2024, it had dropped to 82nd place. Crime rates in cities like Chicago, New Delhi, and Tehran are higher than in Karachi,” said the CM.

Murad Ali Shah said, “Street crime exists in other countries due to certain causes. In Karachi, there isn't a specific cause for street crime.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Minister of Interior Zia Lanjar, Inspector General of Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Director General of Rangers, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by its convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to MQM-P spokesperson, the delegation comprised Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar. The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The MQM delegation showed its reservations over the deteriorating law and order situation of Karachi.

The delegation expressed the resentment over increase in street crime and precious lives lost in Karachi.

