Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Our thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families, says FO

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 20:39:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned yesterday’s heinous terrorist attack at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, resulting in loss of lives and injuries.

The people and government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the people of Afghanistan.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this hour of grief,” a Foreign Office statement said.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including despicable attacks on places of worship”, it added.

