Pakistan Coast Guards to be upgraded on modern lines, says minister

Wed, 01 May 2024 13:09:31 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced the Pakistan Coast Guards would be upgraded on modern lines.

Chairing a meeting at the PCG Headquarters, the minister acknowledged that the coast guards had a crucial role to play in controlling drug trafficking.

He said the PCG would be upgraded on modern lines to make it more effective against drug trafficking.

Naqvi appreciated the performance of the PCG within the limited resources available with the department.