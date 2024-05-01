Three siblings burnt alive in Faisalabad house fire

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Three siblings were burnt to death and father and another child were wounded as a horrible fire erupted in a house in Faisalabad on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire broke out in a house located in Gutwala area of Faisalabad due to which three children were killed and their father and another child received burn wounds.

Rescue teams informed that the deceased were identified as six-month-old Amber, six-year-old Aiman and eight-year-old Arsalan. They also said that the cause of fire is not yet known.

