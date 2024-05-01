International Labour Day being observed today

The day aims to renew pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of labourers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - International Labour Day also known as May Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Wednesday) to renew pledge for protecting rights of workers.

Labour Day is an appreciation of the working classes promoted by the international labour movement and is celebrated on the first of May in many countries including Pakistan.

International Labour Day is observed in the memory of massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, in May 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday. This policy also formulated the creation of the Social Security Network, Old Age Benefit Schemes and Workers Welfare Fund.

