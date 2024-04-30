Dolphin Squad official martyred in firing incident in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Dolphin Squad official martyred in firing incident in Rawalpindi

Police have started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 03:33:33 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Dolphin Squad official was martyred and another sustained injuries in firing by some unidentified persons in Rawalpindi on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details. The accident occurred in Waris Khan area at the Murree Road where the Dolphin Squad officials stopped a suspected car. The car riders opened fire at the officials due to a Dolphin cop died on the spot and another was wounded.

The deceased Dolphin Squad official was identified as Ismail. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and shifted the dead and injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Police have started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

