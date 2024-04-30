Dog bite claims life of 12-year-old girl in Sadiqabad

Police have registered a case against owners of the dog on the complaint filed by heirs of deceased.

Published On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 03:32:03 PKT

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - A 12-year-old girl, who was bitten by a pet dog in Wahid Baksh Almani area of Sadiqabad, died in hospital during treatment on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the girl was playing in from of her house when a pet dog of her neighbors attacked and wounded her critically. The girl received severe injuries on her head and face in the dog attack and was shifted hospital where she succumbed to her wounds on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against owners of the dog on the complaint filed by heirs of deceased.

