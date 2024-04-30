UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and relating to IT and Telecom sector, digitalization, cybersecurity and innovation were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT and Telecom.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.

