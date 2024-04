Four jailed for life in MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi's murder case

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Monday sentenced four people to life imprisonment on the charges of killing MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the four convicts.

Abidi was shot dead by unidentified men outside his house in Khayaban Ghazi, Defense Housing Authority in 2018.