SC moved to form inquiry commission to probe judges' letter

Mon, 29 Apr 2024 18:44:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A new petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to form an inquiry commission on the letter written by the six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

The petition was filed by Advocate Khudayar Mohla, requesting the apex court to form a commission consisting of three judges to investigate the letter.

The commission should determine the responsible of the interference in judiciary matters, the applicant said.

The applicant asked for a legislative order to determine the powers and responsibilities of the officers of the intelligence agencies.

Federal government, Interior Ministry, Law Ministry and Cabinet Division were made parties in the petition.