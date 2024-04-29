Eight-year-old girl killed as car falls into canal in Pakpattan
PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – An eight-year-old girl was killed when a speeding car skidded off the road and fell into canal in Pakpattan on Sunday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, seven members of a family were returning home on their car after attending a ceremony. The driver lost control over the wheel due to over-speeding and fell into canal.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and rescued six persons while the dead body of eight-year-old girl was not recovered yet.