In-focus

Eight-year-old girl killed as car falls into canal in Pakpattan

Eight-year-old girl killed as car falls into canal in Pakpattan

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and rescued six persons.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – An eight-year-old girl was killed when a speeding car skidded off the road and fell into canal in Pakpattan on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, seven members of a family were returning home on their car after attending a ceremony. The driver lost control over the wheel due to over-speeding and fell into canal.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and rescued six persons while the dead body of eight-year-old girl was not recovered yet.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News