Eight-year-old girl killed as car falls into canal in Pakpattan

Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 05:37:01 PKT

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – An eight-year-old girl was killed when a speeding car skidded off the road and fell into canal in Pakpattan on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, seven members of a family were returning home on their car after attending a ceremony. The driver lost control over the wheel due to over-speeding and fell into canal.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and rescued six persons while the dead body of eight-year-old girl was not recovered yet.

