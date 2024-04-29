National Assembly session will be held today

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 04:17:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday). Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session, Dunya News reported.

The session will be held at 4:00pm at the Parliament House. National Assembly Secretariat has issued a six-point agenda for today’s session.

According to details, Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain will present Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 in the National Assembly.

A calling attention notice on over-billing and extra service charges in Balochistan especially in Quetta by the Sui Gas Company will also be presented in today’s NA session.

The House well express its gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to the joint session of the parliament on April 18. The house will also debate on matters other than points of order raised under Rule 18.

A calling attention notice regarding deplorable condition of the Chakdara-Upper Dir Road will also be presented in today’s National Assembly session.

