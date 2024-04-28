One labourer killed, five wounded in Kurram coal mine explosion

Pakistan Pakistan One labourer killed, five wounded in Kurram coal mine explosion

One labourer killed, five wounded in Kurram coal mine explosion

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 21:52:41 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) – One labourer was killed and five others sustained injuries in a coal mine explosion in Ali Sherzani area of Kurram on Sunday.

Rescuers reported that six people were trapped under the rubble due to the explosion.

Unfortunately, one labourer died, but four others were successfully pulled out alive.

The search is ongoing for the missing labourer.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mahsud stated that the injured labourers were transferred to a hospital in Hangu for treatment.

The cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained. Investigations is in progress.