‘Election rigging’: Fazl says JUI-F will announce future course of action on May 9

Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 21:04:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), stated on Sunday that certain entities not only undermine the people's right to vote but also hold it hostage.

Addressing party leaders and workers in Mardan and Khyber via video link, the JUI-F chief announced that the party would unveil its future course of action regarding protest against rigging in the 2024 general elections in Peshawar on May 9.

Fazl mentioned that when the 2018 elections were rigged, the JUI-F confronted it in the political arena. He recalled that the JUI-F had also spearheaded a movement against election rigging in 1977.

Expressing surprise at political parties that viewed the results of the last elections as illegitimate but found the recent elections fair, Fazl questioned their stance.

The JUI-F chief observed that while some parties were vocal, their position remained ambiguous. Until there was unity among political parties, the JUI-F would continue advancing its agenda.

Fazl emphasised that JUI-F was not alone, adding that the party would mobilize its supporters, leveraging its strength.

He noted that while India aspired to become a superpower, Pakistan grappled with avoiding default.

Fazl highlighted that over 40,000 people were martyred in Palestine, deprived of food, aid, and facing incessant gunfire.