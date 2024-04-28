Shahid Khaqan stresses need for course correction

Pakistan Pakistan Shahid Khaqan stresses need for course correction

Shahid Khaqan stresses need for course correction

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 18:51:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said issues cannot be fixed until course of politics is corrected.

Speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday, the former prime minister said economies hit by the political turmoil were always week.

In such circumstances, price reduction was impossible, he said.

“Relief to the public in the present conditions was out of question while going to the IMF means we have failed. We cannot work in any sector by buying expensive electricity,” he highlighted.

“The countries without justice system remain underdeveloped and cannot move forward until justice system is corrected,” he stated.