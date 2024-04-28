PM Shehbaz to attend, address WEF special session on global health

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz to attend, address WEF special session on global health

On the sidelines of the WEF, he will meet Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 12:01:50 PKT

RIYADH (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy Sunday here and will participate in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The prime minister will express his views in a session regarding the global health agenda, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the sidelines of the WEF, he will meet Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the Saudi Ministers of Finance, Industry and Investment. The Prime Minister will also meet the Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the President of the Islamic Development Bank,” it was further added.

In a post on X, the prime minister said that he was attending the WEF special meeting and looking forward to important discussions on the pressing challenges of their times.

Premier Shehbaz is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during his visit to Riyadh, said the PM Office press release