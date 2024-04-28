Govt decides to remove Federal Education Board chairman

A summery has been sent to federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Government has decided to remove Federal Education Board Chairman Qaiser Alam from his post, Dunya News reported.

The Ministry of Education has sent a summary to the federal cabinet for the removal of Federal Education Board Chairman Qaiser Alam from his post.

According to sources, the approval of the summary will be taken from the cabinet through a circulation.

Qaiser Alam has vacated the office of the Federal Education Board and the guest house.

It is worth mentioning that Qaiser Alam was appointed in the PTI government. He was given a three-year extension in the caretaker government.

