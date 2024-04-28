Bilawal greets nation on completion of 87 years of Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal greets nation on completion of 87 years of Sindh Assembly

Says our forefathers championed democratic ideals

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 03:00:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warmest congratulations to the people of Pakistan, especially those in Sindh and their esteemed democratic institutions on the momentous occasion of the Sindh Assembly commemorating 87 years of its parliamentary journey.

According to a press release issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House on Saturday, he remarked that the inaugural session of the Sindh Legislative Assembly was convened on April 27, 1937.

He emphasised the enduring legacy of democratic perseverance, noting that even prior to the formation of Pakistan, our forefathers steadfastly championed democratic ideals.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto in the inception of the first Sindh Assembly, he lamented that a conspiracy deprived him of participation in its maiden session.

“Despite the concerted efforts to sideline his party, both Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Sir Abdullah Haroon’s party secured a majority in the Sindh Assembly.

However, despite this majority, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto’s party was denied the opportunity to form the government.

Instead, the then Governor extended the invitation to a party with merely three members in the House, disregarding the mandate of the majority party,” he pointed out.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that despite facing numerous conspiracies and injustices, our predecessors remained steadfast in their commitment to fortifying democratic institutions.



He emphasised that the annals of his party’s history are replete with a relentless struggle to bolster democracy and its institutions, spanning from the pre-partition era to the present day.