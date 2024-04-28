Justice Athar Minallah urges judges to take no influence, adhere to law

Speaks at Federal Judicial Academy

Sun, 28 Apr 2024 02:02:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Athar Minallah of Supreme Court has said judges should be independent and they must know that they are not working under anybody’s influence.

Addressing the judges at Federal Judicial Academy, the Supreme Court judge said the judges should not be influenced and must adhere to law at any cost, adding only independent-minded judges could ensure justice and fair play.

Justice Athar Minallah said only independent judges could create the masses’ confidence on judiciary and the training of the judges should be on the pattern that they innately feel themselves independent sitting in courts.

He said judges should be independent individually and institutionally because the concept of free judiciary is incomplete without independent judges.

Justice Minallah said, “Imam Abu Hanifa's code of conduct for judges could revolutionise our judiciary.”

He urged the judges to go through and act upon the code of conduct of Imam Abu Hanifa.

The Supreme Court judge stressed that judges should be given training on subjects like crypto-currency and artificial intelligence, adding having training on these subjects is the need of the hour.

