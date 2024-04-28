JI announces protest across Punjab over govt's indifference to farmers' plight

Sun, 28 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a provincewide sit-in demonstration for the acceptance of the demands of the farming community on April 30.

In a statement on Saturday, JI leader Amirul Azim stated that the wheat crisis in Pakistan was intensifying day by day, yet the Punjab government was indifferent to the farmers' plight.

The JI secretary-general said that on the advice of the IMF, subsidies on agriculture had been discontinued. "Not only has the wheat rate been reduced this time, but also the wheat procurement centres are not purchasing wheat," he added.

Due to the issue of wheat rates, the middleman was plundering farmers," Azim noted, and vowed to stand by the farming community.