Court suspends Achakzai’s arrest warrant

Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 20:36:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – A lower court on Saturday suspended the arrest warrant for Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), until May 31 in a case involving charges of illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Before the judicial magistrate adjourned the hearing until May 31, the investigation officer of the case informed the court that the PkMAP chief had not complied with the warrant by failing to appear in connection with the FIR lodged against him at the Gawalmandi Police Station.

The arrest warrant for Achakzai was issued on Friday, with instructions for the police to arrest and produce him before the court on April 27.

Reportedly, a raid was carried out at the residence of Mahmood Khan Achakzai after he was pitted against Asif Ali Zardari by the opposition parties in the election for the position of president of Pakistan. Achakzai was not present at his house at the time.

Following the raid, the district administration initiated a case against the PkMAP chief under different charges, including illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).