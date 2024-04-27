Gandapur predicts PDM-2 govt bound to fail, granted extension in bail

The Sharif and Zardari families are not concerned about the condition of national economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday called the incumbent government PDM-2 which has been imposed without a [popular] mandate and predicted that the experiment would not be successful.

He was talking to media at Judicial Complex here after appearing before a court which extended his bail till May 6 in vandalism case.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif had admitted that the Sharif and Zardari families have always been concerned about their personal economy. What they did to the economy while in power is evident, he added.

They are not concerned what the condition of national economy is. At present, they are worried that there’s not much money in the country to plunder, Gandapur continued.

He said that the PTI founder is our leader. He would decide whether to take back deserters in the party or not.

He parried the question regarding Shahryar Afridi's statement on negotiations [with military].

Regarding his brother’s election, he said no-one filed nomination papers. He had been an MPA and won this time due to his abilities. He quit his French citizenship to contest elections.

Gandapur said the PTI founder gave party ticket to his brother.

He said that he did not complain about Mashaal Yousafzai and Khalid Marwat to the PTI founder.

The PTI founder always talked about the country and institutions. He never uttered any word against the country, the chief minister stated.