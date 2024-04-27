Two killed, 13 injured in Phalia, Kasur accidents

The dead and injured were shifted to hospitals by rescue teams.

Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 08:37:32 PKT

PHALIA/KASUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and 13 other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Phalia and Kasur on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Phalia where a bus, on its way to Chowki Bhagat from Shakar Garh, turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing one person on the spot and injuring ten others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Kasur where two motorcycles collided at the Dipalpur Road, killing one person and injuring three others. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

