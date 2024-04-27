FBR notifies transfers of 12 senior officers to Admin Pool

Pakistan Pakistan FBR notifies transfers of 12 senior officers to Admin Pool

The transfers are made on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 03:59:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday notified transfers of 12 senior officers of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service ranging from BS-21 to Bs-22..

According to sources, the transfers are made on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a notification on Friday, FBR said the transfers were made with immediate effect and until further orders.

The transferred officers include Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22) and 11 other BS-21 officers have been made members, Admin Pool, Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad.

The BS-21 officers who were transfered include Shah Bano G.M Khan Shah Bano G.M Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Ahmad Rauf (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Mirza Mubashir Baig (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), and Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21).

