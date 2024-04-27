FBR notifies transfers of 12 senior officers to Admin Pool
The transfers are made on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
ISLAMABAD (Web desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday notified transfers of 12 senior officers of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service ranging from BS-21 to Bs-22..
According to sources, the transfers are made on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In a notification on Friday, FBR said the transfers were made with immediate effect and until further orders.
The transferred officers include Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22) and 11 other BS-21 officers have been made members, Admin Pool, Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad.
The BS-21 officers who were transfered include Shah Bano G.M Khan Shah Bano G.M Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Ahmad Rauf (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Mirza Mubashir Baig (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), and Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21).