ECP releases notification of victorious candidates in by-election

PML-N secured most seats in April 21 by-polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the notification of victorious candidates in by-election held on April 21.

As per ECP sources, the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates Ali Pervaiz Malik from NA-119, and Rasheed Ahmed Khan from NA-132 Kasur were released.

Victory notification of Faisal Ameen Khan from NA-44 D.I. Khan has been issued.

As per notification, PML-N’s Adnan Afzal Chatta from PP-36 Wazirabad, Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry from PP-54 Narowal, Saeed Akbar Khan from PP-93 Bhakar, Rana Afzaal Hussain from PP-139 Sheikhupura were declared victorious.

In Lahore constituencies, the PML-N did the clean sweep as many party candidates were notified as winners in by-election.

PML-N’s candidates Muhammad Riaz from PP-147, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz from PP-158 and Rashid Minhas from PP-164 have been declared winner in the notification.

Also, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) candidate Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui from PP-149 Lahore clinched the seat in by-election.

From PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan, PPP’s Mumtaz Ali secured victory.

PML-N’s Ali Ahmed Khan Laghari from PP-290 D.G Khan clinched seat while from PK-91 Kohat, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Dawood Shah garnered the seat and their victory notification has been released.



