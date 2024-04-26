KP appoints Sonia Shamroz as first woman AIG police

Sonia Shamroz also won International Association of Women Police Award

(Web Desk) - Sonia Shamroz, known for being the only Muslim woman to win the International Association of Women Police Award, has made history again.

She has been appointed as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Establishment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

Originally from Abbottabad district, Sonia Shamroz has worked in different roles, including as DPO Chitral and DPO Battagram. She joined the police service in 2013 and has served as ASP and DPO in various districts.

Sharing her thoughts on this achievement, Sonia Shamroz talked about the important responsibilities that female officers now have in the province.

She mentioned how women are being given equal rights compared to men in the police force.

She also emphasised the importance of choosing people for positions based on their skills and qualifications rather than personal recommendations.