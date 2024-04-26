Woman dies after falling from lift in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A woman lost her life after falling from lift of a building in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred at the Bheempura building located in the Lee Market area of Karachi where a woman fell from the lift and died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police have started the investigation.

