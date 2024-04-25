Cabinet approves ban on use of 'national' in names of private companies, institutions

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 20:22:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet approved the imposition of ban on the use of the word "national" on Thursday, directing its elimination in the names of all private institutions, including universities.

Reportedly, after the announcement of the establishment of the new university, the federal cabinet granted approval, and all ministries and institutions have been informed of the decision at the directive of the prime minister.

According to official sources, the relevant ministries and departments have been directed to immediately halt the use of the term "national" for companies and institutions. Private universities and companies are prohibited from using any word or term that may give the impression of a government institution.

The Cabinet Division has requested all ministries and institutions to submit implementation reports.

It was evident that the prime minister had received complaints regarding the use of the word "national" in the names of private institutions and universities, which confuse both domestic and foreign Pakistani and non-Pakistani individuals, internally and externally.