Dar holds out olive branch to opposition

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 18:58:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday made an offer to the opposition to work together for the betterment of the country.

Speaking in the Senate, Leader of the House Dar, saying, "Let's work together to restore the sanctity of the house and resolve the country's issues."

Dar expressed regret over the lack of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning why elections did not take place there.

The Leader of the House further stated that conducting elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission, not the caretaker government. The PDM government provided the grant for the elections, expressing regret over the loss of PTI's electoral symbol. He added that the loss of PTI's electoral symbol was their own fault.

He continued, saying, "When the Election Commission asked for elections to be held again, why weren't they conducted according to the law? I remember during the PTI government's tenure, a Member of Parliament was handcuffed and prosecuted on false charges of heroin possession."

Dar asked, "Why did you incite attacks on the Corps Commander House and GHQ on May 9? This was a blunder on your part. If you are honest, convince the court and prove your innocence."

