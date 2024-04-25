Orphanage children to spectate today's T20 match at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a historic initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made special arrangements for nearly 130 orphaned children to attend today’s T20 cricket match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to details, the Social Welfare Department will escort 130 children from Kashana and Model Children Homes to the Gaddafi Stadium, where they will enjoy the cricket match between the Pakistan and New Zealand teams.

These children will be seated in a VVIP enclosure at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt, the children will be transported to the stadium on a bus under VIP protocol.

The Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has facilitated recreational opportunities for orphaned children.

The fourth T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today at 5:30 pm.