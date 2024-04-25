Court bars PTI founder, his wife from maligning state institutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Accountability Court of Islamabad has barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife from making statements against the state institutions and their officials.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana said so while hearing a plea of the PTI founder for a fair trial.

The court also barred even any indirect reference to state institution and their officers in the courtroom during the trial.

It was alleged the PTI founder made political, inflammatory and biased statements against the personnel of state institutions and such statements hurt the process of dispensation of justice, court room and fair trial.

The order also prohibited media coverage of statements of accused in the trial case.

It was also ordered that the prosecution, accused persons and their lawyers would not make inflammatory, political and partisan statements during hearing. Family members and others also were stopped from such rhetoric.



