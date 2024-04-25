Islamabad chief commissioner removed, Muhammad Ali likely to replace him

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has removed Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired captain Anwarul Haq.

Sources said Muhammad Ali Randhawa was likely to be appointed as Islamabad chief commissioner after the removal of retired Captain Anwarul Haq.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa is a grade 20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

A letter has been written to secretary Establishment Division by Ministry of Interior's section officer (admin) Ghulam Murtaza.

The letter states that the Ministry of Interior required the services of Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presenting working as Lahore commissioner under the Punjab Government, as chief commissioner in Islamabad or CDA.

So Randhawa's services should be entrusted to the Ministry of Interior, the letter further said.

