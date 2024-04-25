PM summons cabinet meeting on Friday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting.

Updated On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 03:23:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held on Friday in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. Important agenda items will be approved during the meeting.

According to sources, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will brief the meeting regarding his recent visit to the United States and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

