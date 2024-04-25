Senate session to be held today

Pakistan Pakistan Senate session to be held today

Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani will preside over the session.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 03:23:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate session (upper house of the Parliament) will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Thursday) at 4:00 pm, Dunya News reported.

Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani will preside over the session. A 17-point agenda for today’s session has been released.

The upper house of parliament will take up several issues of national and international importance. Besides several bills will be introduced in the house.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present a copy of Income Tax Law Amendment Bill in the House, while NAB Amendment Bill 2023 will be presented in the Upper House by the government.

Election Amendment Bill 2024 and Overseas Pakistanis Property Bill 2023 will be introduced in today’s Senate meeting.

On the other hand, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Ordinance, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ordinance, Pakistan Postal Services Management Ordinance and NHA Amendment Ordinance will also be introduced in the House.

