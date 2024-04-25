CM Gilgit Baltistan calls on Aleem Khan

They discussed the current political as well economic situation of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan called on Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday and discussed the current political as well economic situation of the country.

In the meeting, they discussed construction of RC bridge, Tatta Pani and Karakoram Highway, opening of Babuser Tunnel and construction of Shotar, Jaglot and Skardu roads.

The minister assured all possible cooperation for road infrastructure in Gilgit Balistan. GB Agriculture Minister Engineer Muhammad Anwar and Education Minister Shahzad Agha were also present on the occasion.

