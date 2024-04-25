One killed as motorcycle hits roadside tree in Bahawalnagar

Published On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 03:08:06 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding dashed into a roadside tree in Bahawalnagar on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sugar Mill Road where the motorcycle hit a roadside tree when its tyre burst due to over-speeding, critically injuring the bike rider.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Munir.

