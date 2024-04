Earthquake jolts Karachi, adjoining areas

Published On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 21:51:00 PKT

KARACHI – An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Karachi and other adjoining areas on Wednesday.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 12 kilometers and the epic center of the earthquake was new Malir Karachi.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of the port city.