Pakistan, Iran for energy cooperation including IP Gas Pipeline

A joint statement after President Raisi’s visit mentions terrorism as common threat

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk/Dunya News) – Pakistan and Iran “reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines and IP Gas Pipeline Project”, says a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office issued after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi culminated the three-day official visit on Wednesday.

“The two sides agreed to further expand trade and economic cooperation and affirmed their commitment to transform their common border from ‘border of peace’ to a ‘border of prosperity’ through joint development-oriented economic projects, including setting up of joint border markets, economic free zones, and new border openings,” the statement read.

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Raisi held talks on a wide range of issues, they agreed to boost their bilateral trade to $10 billion over the next five years.

They also underscored the imperative of a long-term durable economic partnership and collaborative regional economic and connectivity model, particularly for socioeconomic development in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan and Pakistan’s Balochistan provinces.

TERRORISM IS A COMMON THREAT



Pakistan and Iran condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, which, they said, posed a common threat to regional peace and stability and presented a major impediment to the development of the region.

They agreed to adopt a collaborative approach to confront this menace and to leverage the existing bilateral institutional mechanisms to effectively combat and counter this threat, while fully upholding the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states. Both sides also acknowledged the key role of enhanced economic and commercial opportunities in improving the security environment in the border areas.

At the same time, they also reiterated the importance of forging regular cooperation and exchange of views between political, military and security officials of the two countries to combat threats such as terrorism, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering and abduction.

AFGHANISTAN



Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, united, sovereign and independent state, free from the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking.

Noting that the existence of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan poses a serious threat to regional and global security, the two sides reaffirmed their willingness to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and to develop a united front against terrorism.

While respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, the two sides recognized that increasing participation of all strata of Afghans in basic decision-making will lead to the strengthening of peace and stability in this country.

BARTER TRADE



The joint statement also mentions a complete consensus to fully operationalize barter trade mechanisms to facilitate economic and commercial activity, particularly under ongoing collaborative endeavours, such as border sustenance markets, which would contribute towards improvement of the economic situation of local residents, and further constitute a step towards enhancing border security.

CONNECTIVITY AND COOPERATION



Pakistan and Iran also stressed the importance of harnessing their respective geographic locations for promoting connectivity between the two countries as well as with the broader region.

In this connection, Pakistan and Iran, being the members of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), expressed firm resolve to enhancing cooperation in connectivity, infrastructure development and energy sectors. The two countries also agreed to expand mutually beneficial and enduring linkages between the sister ports of Gwadar and Chahbahar.

They noted a mutual recognition that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was an important forum for regional security and development and underscored the importance of early resumption of the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to coordinate efforts to maintain stability and develop economic ties in the region.

PEACEFUL RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES

“Taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges,” says the joint statement.

Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law.

ISRAELI AGGRESSION

At the same time, the countries expressed their strong and unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing Israeli regime’s aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people, along with the inhumane blockade of Gaza that has resulted in widespread death and destruction as well as displacement of millions of Palestinians.

They called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, as well as ensuring accountability of the crimes being committed by the Israeli regime.

They reiterated their support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution based on the aspirations of the people of Palestine.

Moreover, the two sides strongly condemned the attack on the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, which was an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Syria and undermined its stability and security.

Recognising that the irresponsible act of the Israeli regime forces was a major escalation in an already volatile region, both sides called on the UN Security Council to prevent Israel regime from its adventurism in the region and its illegal acts attacking its neighbours and targeting foreign diplomatic facilities.