LHC CJ refers Fawad's plea for extension in protective bail to division bench

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday referred the application for extension of protective bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to a division bench.

Fawad appeared before Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan along with his wife Hiba Fawad.

He submitted that the LHC had granted him protective bail in 36 cases and requested the court to order extension in bail.

The chief justice referred his plea to the division bench headed by Justice Alia Neelam.