PM Shehbaz visits Karachi, lays floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz visits Karachi, lays floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid

Prime minister will hold meetings with Sindh governor, chief minister

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 12:28:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday (today).

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

Soon after arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Mazar-e-Quaid, offered Fateha and laid floral wreath. He wrote his impressions in the book.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the governor and the chief minister of Sindh in which overall political situation and administrative affairs of the province will be discussed.

The prime minister will also meet prominent personalities of the business community and a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

In these meetings, the Prime Minister will take suggestions from the business community regarding the improvement in the country's economy.

