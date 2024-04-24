Punjab CM gives in principle approval to housing project

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab CM gives in principle approval to housing project

State land identified in five cities for housing scheme

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 10:45:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given in principle approval to 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' housing project.

A special meeting regarding the housing project was held with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in chair.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervez Rasheed, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, Lahore commissioner and other relevant officials were in attendance.

In the meeting, the Punjab CM was briefed on the construction of model houses and their monthly installments. The participants of the meeting were told that state land had been identified in five cities for the housing scheme for low-income homeless people.

During the meeting, the chief minister gave in-principle approval to the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" project on 519 kanals of state land in five major cities including Lahore.

It was also agreed to consult the Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners for designs of the houses. Madam chief minister directed to make the best houses at minimum cost, besides, ordering to launch the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" project closer to the cities.