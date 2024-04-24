PM Shahbaz on first visit to Karachi after assuming charge

He will meet the leadership of coalition parties to take stock of political and economic situation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday embarked upon his first visit to Karachi after assuming office.

During his one-day stay in the provincial capital, he will meet the leadership of the coalition parties to take stock of overall political and economic situation.

Premier Shehbaz will be briefed on the overall situation of Karachi and ongoing projects.

Later, he will meet representatives of various business and trade organisations.

Earlier on arrival, he will visit Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the founding father.