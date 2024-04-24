Military courts case hearing begins today

Pakistan Pakistan Military courts case hearing begins today

SC takes up appeals against annulment of civilians’ trials in military courts

Follow on Published On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 02:25:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court will take up appeals against the annulment of trials of civilians in military courts here on Wednesday (today).

A six-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin will hear the appeals against the annulment of trials of civilians in military courts today at 11:30.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan are also part of the bench.

In previous hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the attorney-general for the details of the accused sentenced to three years in jail by military courts.

The court ordered the release of 20 accused who were sentenced to one-year jail before Eid. The details of the accused released on Eid were submitted to the Supreme Court.

