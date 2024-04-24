Three terrorists eliminated in Pishin operation

Weapons, ammunition, explosives seized from the dead terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three terrorists were sent to hell by security forces in an operation in Pishin district of Balochistan, Dunya News reported.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Pishin district of Balochistan.

ISPR said that a terrorist was also injured in the operation who has been arrested. He belongs to Afghanistan. The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and targeted killing of civilians.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the dead terrorists.

ISPR said a sanitization operation is going on to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it added.

