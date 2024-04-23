PML-N's victory margin in by-polls is bigger than in general elections

Does this big margin win lend credence to claim that Lahore is PML-N’s stronghold?

Published On: Tue, 23 Apr 2024 07:53:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Stats show that the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies have won their seats in by-polls with a bigger margin than in general elections in Lahore and Kasur.

It is not a new thing that PML-N and its allies have won in Lahore and Kasur because they have retained the seats which they had left.

But the lead they got against their runners-up is bigger than the lead its previous winners had got in general elections is really a thing for their leaders and workers to relish, particularly in the scenario where their political opponents are taking out countrywide rallies on the topic that their mandate was stolen in general elections.

In NA-119 Lahore-III, Maryam Nawaz won with the lead of 15,479 in general elections whereas in by-polls PML-N candidate Ali Pervaiz Malik defeated his rival Shehzad Farooq with the margin 26, 889.

NA-132 Kasur-II Shehbaz Sharif had defeated his rival Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar in general elections with the lead of 26,115 and in by-elections PML-N candidate Malik Rasheed Ahmad defeated his rival Muhammad Hussain Dogar with the lead of 55,869.

In PP-147, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N defeated PTI-backed candidate Muhammad Khan Madani with the lead of 5,339 in by-elections and PML-N candidate Malik Riaz defeated his rival Muhammad Khan Madani in by-polls with the lead of 15,293.

In PP-149, Aleem Khan of IPP defeated his rival PTI-backed candidate Zeeshan Rasheed with the margin of 3,758 in general elections and in by-elections IPP candidate Shoaib Siddiqui defeated his opponent SIC candidate Zeeshan Rasheed with the lead of 21,522.

In PP-64, Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N defeated his opponent PTI-backed candidate Muhammad Yousaf with the margin of 1,180 in general elections whereas PLM-N candidate Rashid Minhas defeated his SIC candidate Muhammad Yousaf with the margin of 5,718 votes in by-polls.

PP-158 is the only constituency in by-polls where the winning margin of PML-N candidate is a bit less. In this constituency, in general elections PML-N Shehbaz Sharif had defeated his rival PTI-backed candidate Yousaf Ali with a margin of 14,795, but in by-polls PML-N candidate Muhammad Nawaz defeated SIC candidate Moonis Elahi with the margin of 12,147 votes.

PML-N leadership links this victory to their economic policies, especially to the initiatives taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz such as Ramazan Nigehban Package and reduction in roti and naan prices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement had said PML-N got landslide victory in by-polls due to the vibrant economic policies of the government.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar had said people have rejected PTI’s politics of ‘confrontation’ and trusted the government and acknowledged its people-friendly steps.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz taking to social media congratulated the party workers and said PML-N is the true representative of the people of Pakistan.

She said the result of by-polls has rejected the PTI claims that the elections were rigged.

On the other hand, Sunni Itehad Council (SIC), a merger of PIT, could not garner public support in by-polls as its candidates had in general elections.

