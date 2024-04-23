Four injured in gas explosion in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least four people were critically wounded in an explosion triggered by accumulation of gas in drain in Karachi on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the gas explosion occurred in a drain outside a marriage hall in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi in which four person sustained critical injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the spot after the explosion to investigate the incident. According to initial report prepared by police, the explosion was caused due to accumulation of gas.

