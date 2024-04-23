Five kids drown in Indus River near Hala

HALA (Dunya News) – At least five children were drowned while bathing in the Indus River near Hala, a city of Matiari district of Sindh province, on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the children were bathing in the river when they mistakenly entered deep water and drowned.

Rescue teams rushed to the area after being informed and started rescue operation. The divers of the rescue team saved two children while search for the three children is ongoing.

