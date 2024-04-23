COAS Asim Munir, Iran President discuss regional peace, border security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional peace and border security, Dunya News reported.

Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Munir described Pakistan-Iran border as “the border of peace and friendship,” emphasising the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardising the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasised that by fostering cooperation between the two armed forces, Pakistan and Iran can attain peace and stability for both nations and the region.

