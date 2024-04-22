Farooq Sattar's victory challenged in election tribunal

Notices issued to returning officer, ECP and Farooq Sattar for May 7

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Jahangir has challenged the victory of MQM’s Dr Farooq Sattar in NA-244.

The Election Tribunal has issued notices to the returning officer, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Dr Farooq Sattar for May 7.

The applicant sought annulment of MQM leader Farooq Sattar's victory, arguing the applicant was successful in Form 45 and later on the results were tempered, declaring the MQM leader as successful in Form-47.

