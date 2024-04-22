Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as IG Islamabad

Mon, 22 Apr 2024 17:53:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi finally assumes the office of Inspector General (IG) Islamabad.

Upon taking charge, the newly posted IG Islamabad, Rizvi, arrived at the police headquarters, where he received a warm welcome from the police.

Before officially assuming his duties, IG Islamabad paid homage to the Martyrs Memorial.

Ali Nasir Rizvi reiterated his commitment to combating criminal elements in Islamabad as his primary responsibility. It's worth noting that the notification for Rizvi as Inspector General (IG) Islamabad was issued on March 30.

Meanwhile, Faisal Kamran was posted as DIG Operations Lahore.

Following Ali Nasir Rizvi's departure, Faisal Kamran assumes the position of DIG Operations Lahore.

Kamran, who began his career as an ASP in 2009, served in various capacities, including ASP in Gulbahar and University Tower, as well as SP in Peshawar.

Throughout his 15-year career, Muhammad Faisal held position in the Prime Minister house. He served as SP Security, Mobiles, and Anti-Riot Force in Lahore. He also served as SSP Rawalpindi and DPO Sialkot and Sargodha. He was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) four times during his tenure.